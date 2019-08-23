Missing Expert Report Kills NJ Legal Malpractice Suit

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey state appeals court on Friday refused to revive a suit over a solo attorney's alleged mishandling of a medical malpractice matter, ruling that the former client failed to provide an expert opinion backing his claims that the attorney ran afoul of professional standards. In the state Appellate Division’s second review of malpractice claims lodged against Cranford, New Jersey-based attorney Vivian Demas, a two-judge panel sided with a Passaic County Superior Court judge’s finding that there were “no truly exceptional circumstances” to justify why her client, Carlo J. Coppa Sr., never served his expert report. The lower court judge didn’t...

