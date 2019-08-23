Key Policy Rescission Considerations For Insurers

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 12:28 PM EDT) -- Rescission of an insurance policy can allow an insurer to avoid covering unintended risks. However, rescinding a policy can be fraught with challenges for the insurer, with further complications arising from important differences in state laws regarding rescission. Insurers especially need to be aware of situations in which a policy provides coverage required by statute or regulation, as in these cases an insurer’s ability to rescind such compulsory insurance may be greatly diminished, at least with respect to certain kinds of policies. Typically, to rescind an insurance policy, the insurer must demonstrate that the insured made a misrepresentation of fact —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS