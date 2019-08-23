Tom Brady Denied 'Tom Terrific' TM By USPTO

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT) -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's application for a "Tom Terrific" trademark registration fell incomplete late Thursday when the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ruled the term is more closely identified with longtime New York Mets pitcher Tom Seaver. The six-time Super Bowl winner filed an application to register the moniker as a trademark in May, but the USPTO denied the request, saying it would falsely suggest a connection to Seaver. Though Brady is a future Hall of Famer on the gridiron, awarding him the "Tom Terrific" registration is apt to cause confusion with a current baseball Hall of Famer in...

