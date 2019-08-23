Texas Doc Can't Ax $1.8M Judgment Over Cotton Ball In Brain

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A neurosurgeon who left a cotton ball inside a patient's brain — requiring a second procedure that left her disabled — cannot get a $1.8 million judgment against him tossed, a Texas appellate court has held, rejecting the doctor's attack on both the timing of the suit and the evidence. In a split ruling issued Thursday, the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas affirmed 2-1 the jury's findings that Dr. Charles Chang was negligent when he left the cotton ball inside of patient Ashley Denny's brain after removing a benign tumor. Denny accused the neurosurgeon of medical malpractice seven years after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS