Qualcomm Wins Partial Stay In FTC's Chip Licensing Case

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 11:45 AM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday stayed an injunction in the Federal Trade Commission enforcement action against Qualcomm that threatens to upend the chipmaker's core business model, after three other federal agencies threw their support behind the company. In a per curiam order, the appellate panel granted Qualcomm’s request for a partial stay of the injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in May after she found the the company’s licensing practices for standard-essential patents covering cellular technology violate antitrust law. Qualcomm, with backing from the U.S. departments of Justice, Defense and Energy, argued the court’s ruling would force it to...

