Publishing Giants Sue Audible Over Text Captions

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 12:58 PM EDT) -- The country’s major book publishers are suing audiobook giant Audible over a planned feature that will allow listeners to read text captions, calling it “quintessential” copyright infringement. According to a lawsuit filed Friday in Manhattan federal court by the so-called Big Five publishers, Audible converted audio narration to text without seeking additional licenses or offering to compensate publishers. The planned feature, called Audible Captions, is set to debut on Sept. 10. “Audible, Inc. unilaterally — without permission from or any notice to publishers — has decided to introduce a new, unauthorized, feature,” the publishers wrote. "Audible’s actions — taking copyrighted works...

