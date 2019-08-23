Second GPS III Satellite Launched, Air Force Says

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The second Lockheed Martin-built GPS III satellite has been successfully launched from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station as part of an effort to send new GPS satellites into orbit with better accuracy and revamped anti-jamming capabilities, the U.S. Air Force said on Friday. The Air Force announced that the GPS III satellite nicknamed Magellan launched Thursday morning and was carried to orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket. The service also said that a third GPS III launch is planned for later this year. According to the Air Force, Lockheed Martin employees will begin on-orbit checkout and tests...

