Changes In Texas Laws Will Shape Workplace Policies

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 1:51 PM EDT) -- The conclusion of the 2019 Texas legislative session on May 27, signaled a new day for Texas employers — one that requires them to comply with a host of new and expanded employment laws. These new obligations, touched on below, not only will necessitate amendments to company policies, employee handbooks and arbitration agreements, but also may require employers to evaluate the long-term plans for their workforces. Texas Compassionate Use Act First, Texas expanded the list of conditions for which doctors may prescribe low-THC cannabis. Now, doctors may prescribe medical marijuana products to treat epilepsy, seizure disorders, multiple sclerosis, spasticity, amyotrophic lateral...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS