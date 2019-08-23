Judge Says Lehman Mortgage Suit Stays In Bankruptcy Court

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Friday denied a bid by mortgage lenders to move a suit against them by failed investment bank Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. into district court, saying the bankruptcy court can handle the claims more efficiently. U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III said the bankruptcy court is already familiar with the facts of the case and that the three lenders had failed to show why their cases should be treated differently than the about 200 other claims Lehman Brothers has filed in bankruptcy court against other mortgage lenders seeking indemnification for the alleged sale of bad loans....

