Labor Board Limits Non-Employee Leafleting

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Employers can bar non-employees from leafleting on their premises even if the demonstrating workers work for an on-site contractor, the National Labor Relations Board said Friday in a split, precedent-shifting ruling on a protest by musicians with the San Antonio Symphony. The board reversed an agency judge’s ruling that the Bexar County Performing Arts Center Foundation violated the National Labor Relations Act by blocking the American Federation of Musicians-represented symphony members, which often performed at the center but were not its employees, from protesting on its property. The judge’s ruling rested largely on the board’s 2011 New York New York Hotel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS