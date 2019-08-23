Sinclair Closes $9.6B Fox Sports Deal With DOJ's Blessing

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has acquired 21 Fox regional sports networks and Fox College Sports from Walt Disney Co. for $9.6 billion, a deal sealed Friday after the U.S. Department of Justice gave its blessing. Disney had put the portfolio on the market to appease antitrust regulators, who said the company must shed the regional sports networks before moving forward with its proposed $52.4 billion takeover of numerous 21st Century Fox assets. Sinclair announced it had closed the deal in a joint statement with Disney issued Friday, noting that it had picked up “the largest collection of [regional sports networks] in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS