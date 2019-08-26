LA Man Cops To Running Illicit ATM-Like Crypto Exchange

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles man pled guilty on Friday in California federal court to running an unlicensed virtual currency exchange, knowing that it helped darkweb narcotic dealers convert digital currency into cash and personally selling two pounds of methamphetamine to an undercover agent, crimes that carry a potential life sentence. Kunal Kalra, 25, created a virtual currency exchange, complete with an ATM-style kiosk that converts Bitcoin into cash and vice versa, and he ran it for years before being caught in an undercover sting operation, prosecutors say. "Mr. Kalra has admitted his role in a scheme to launder drug trafficking proceeds via...

