Parties Warned To Focus On Mediation In OSU Assault Cases

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge again warned the parties in litigation brought by alleged sexual assault victims of a former Ohio State sports doctor not to get into fights over discovery, telling them Friday to concentrate on mediation. The Ohio State University is facing consolidated claims from dozens of men who say they were sexually assaulted by former sports doctor Richard Strauss, who died in 2005 after a nearly 20-year tenure at the school. U.S. District Judge Michael H. Watson tossed OSU's motions to dismiss the suit, calling it moot since the sides have engaged in talks to resolve the case in mediation with...

