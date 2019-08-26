Zebra Gets Investor Suit Over $3.5B Motorola Buy Sent To Ill.

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has transferred a proposed class action brought by Zebra Technologies Corp. investors over the data technology company’s $3.45 billion buy of a Motorola division, sending the case to Illinois, where Zebra is headquartered. U.S. Magistrate Judge A. Kathleen Tomlinson said Friday that she was granting the company’s transfer bid because the alleged misrepresentations and omissions at the center of the Zebra investors’ securities fraud case originated in Illinois. The ruling came over objections from the Michigan-based City of Warren Police and Fire Retirement System, which had argued its proposed class action ought to remain in New...

