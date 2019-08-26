Loestrin Buyers Say Splitting Trial In 3 Would Cause Chaos

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Buyers of hormonal birth control pill Loestrin are urging a Rhode Island federal judge not to let another class of buyers split antitrust and fraud claims in the multidistrict litigation into three trials, saying that to do so would invite error and "trial chaos." Bifurcating the trial makes sense, but splitting it three ways as the retailer class suggests is "unnecessarily complicated, inefficient and uses more resources than needed," two other classes of buyers told the court Friday. The direct purchaser and end payor classes said that they agreed that the evidence of overcharging their individual classes should not be put...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS