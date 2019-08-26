TravelPass Must Give Up FTC Investigation Docs, Hotels Say

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A group of major hotel chains has asked a federal judge in Texas to force TravelPass to turn over two sets of documents — one from a Federal Trade Commission investigation and another from arbitration with Expedia — that the hotels argue will show the lawsuit alleging they conspired to hurt TravelPass' business is baseless. The group of eight hotels, which includes Hyatt, Marriott, Hilton, Wyndham and Caesars, argued in a motion filed with the court on Friday that those documents "bear directly on the core harm and damages that TravelPass alleges here." The hotels told the court TravelPass is trying to blame it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS