BIA Was Wrong To Ignore Atty's Bad Advice, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit reversed a Board of Immigration Appeals decision to deny a Guatemalan citizen’s bid to postpone his removal proceedings, saying that the man was following his lawyer’s bad advice when he failed to update his fingerprints with the federal government. A three-judge panel said Friday that Luis Pleitez-Lopez had reasonably relied on wrong information from his lawyer that he did not need to update his fingerprints with the Department of Homeland Security and that the prints were important to his applications for relief. “The BIA analyzed the unreasonableness of [Pleitez-Lopez’s] conduct in an arbitrary and irrational manner,” the panel...

