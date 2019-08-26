Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Atty Left Out Of $3M Fee Bid In BNY Mellon Settlement

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Bailey & Glasser LLP and the Howard Law Firm, which steered a $10 million settlement with Bank of New York Mellon Corp. over alleged excessive charges, have asked a Massachusetts federal judge for a $3.33 million fee that they said excludes the lead plaintiff's personal lawyer.

The two firms, which represented a class of trust beneficiaries who claimed the bank charged excessive and undisclosed fees for tax preparations, told Chief U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris late Friday that they did not factor the named plaintiff’s attorney, Brian McTigue of McTigue Law LLP — with whom they have clashed throughout the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®