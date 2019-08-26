Atty Left Out Of $3M Fee Bid In BNY Mellon Settlement

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Bailey & Glasser LLP and the Howard Law Firm, which steered a $10 million settlement with Bank of New York Mellon Corp. over alleged excessive charges, have asked a Massachusetts federal judge for a $3.33 million fee that they said excludes the lead plaintiff's personal lawyer. The two firms, which represented a class of trust beneficiaries who claimed the bank charged excessive and undisclosed fees for tax preparations, told Chief U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris late Friday that they did not factor the named plaintiff’s attorney, Brian McTigue of McTigue Law LLP — with whom they have clashed throughout the...

