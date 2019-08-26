5 Firms Vie For Lead In Latest Teva Investor Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Five law firms, including Levi & Korsinsky and Hagens Berman, vied to take the lead Friday in the latest proposed investor class action in Pennsylvania federal court against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. over stock losses amid accusations Teva was at the center of a generic-drug price-fixing scheme. With Friday as the deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff and class counsel in the proposed class action filed in June by the Employees’ Retirement System of St. Petersburg, Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Levi & Korsinsky LLP, Saxena White PA, The Rosen Law Firm PA and Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman LLC all...

