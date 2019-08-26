Moms In ACA Lactation Coverage Suit Urge Cert. Of 2 Classes

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Mothers who claim insurer Health Care Service Corp. violated the Affordable Care Act by failing to cover breastfeeding support and counseling services have asked an Illinois federal court to certify two classes that would include thousands of women. Plaintiffs Laura Briscoe, Kristin Magierski and Emily Adams on Friday asked the court to approve two classes: one of participants and beneficiaries of nongrandfathered Employee Retirement Income Security Act plans and another of members of non-ERISA plans. They said thousands of people were insured under HCSC plans, which the mothers said violated the ACA. "This case presents a common issue to which class...

