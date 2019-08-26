Fitbit Seeks To Toss Investors' 'Fraud By Hindsight' Claims

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Fitbit Inc. asked a California federal judge on Friday to dismiss a consolidated securities suit that the company says alleges nothing more than "fraud by hindsight" related to two stock drops that occurred in 2016 and 2017. The San Francisco-based company's share price took big hits after it reduced its full-year financial guidance in November 2016 and then, in January 2017, announced that its fiscal 2016 results were coming in even lower than the reduced guidance. But according to Fitbit's dismissal bid, the investors suing the company now over the stock drops are trying to allege fraud over "quintessential forward-looking statements"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS