Investors Say Overwatch Maker Knew Developer Was Leaving

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Investors in video game company Activision Blizzard Inc., which owns the Overwatch, Candy Crush and Call of Duty franchises, on Friday pushed back against Activision's bid to toss a suit claiming the company should have warned its investors that its relationship with a company that developed one of its games was ending. The investors, led by a California union pension fund, accuse the company of putting off disclosure about the end of a licensing agreement between Activision and Bungie LLC, the developer behind the video game Destiny. Activision asked the judge to dismiss the suit in mid-August, saying the shareholders' claims...

