Saudi Heirs Say $18B Chevron Award Fight Should Continue

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Petitioners seeking to confirm a nearly $18 billion arbitral award issued in a dispute over Saudi oil fields have urged a Texas federal court to keep alive their enforcement action, saying that efforts to serve the U.S. subsidiary of Saudi Aramco were sufficient under the New York Convention. The dozens of petitioners, who are the heirs of two Saudi sheikhs, responded Friday to an order to show cause as to why their action to enforce the $17.9 billion award should not be dismissed without prejudice because of potentially invalid service of the petition on an Aramco subsidiary. The award was issued...

