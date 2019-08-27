GlobalFoundries Targets Tech Titans In Sprawling Chip IP Row

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Computer-chip maker GlobalFoundries Inc. has launched a multifront legal war accusing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. of infringing more than a dozen of its patents, while also seeking to block other tech titans like Apple and Google from importing TSMC chips that use the allegedly pilfered intellectual property. GlobalFoundries filed 19 complaints in federal court on Monday — six in Delaware and the rest in the Western District of Texas — plus two complaints with the U.S. International Trade Commission and four more in courts in Germany. The Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker alleges TSMC — along with 19 other defendants including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS