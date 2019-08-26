Jersey Mike's Settles Wash. Atty General's No-Poach Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The Washington Attorney General's Office has reached an agreement with sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s that resolves the first lawsuit brought by a state attacking provisions in franchise agreements that prohibit the hiring of workers from different members of a chain. Jersey Mike’s has agreed not to use the so-called no-poach provisions in new franchise agreements and to remove the provisions from all of its existing contracts nationwide, according to a statement from the Washington Attorney General's Office Friday. The company will also pay $150,000 to settle the suit, but admits to no wrongdoing or misconduct. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson called...

