Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, RREEF, Ill. Condo Complex

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A venture of Brookfield Properties and Wharton Properties has landed $807 million in financing for a retail condo in the Crown Building in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The loan from Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is for a 92,000-square-foot retail condo in the 400,000-square-foot building, according to the report. Deutsche Bank real estate arm RREEF has purchased a three-building industrial property in Hialeah, Florida, for $178 million in what is the largest South Florida industrial deal thus far this year, The Real Deal reported on Monday. The deal is for Centergate at...

