Piedmont Cuts $231M Deal, Consolidates Atlanta Development

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust said Monday it has agreed to buy two Atlanta officer towers totaling 860,000 square feet and a nearby 10.2-acre lot in a $231.2 million deal that consolidates the entire development under one owner. Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. will buy the remainder of The Galleria, a mixed-use development in Northwest Atlanta, including Galleria 400, Galleria 600 and the lot, which allows for 1 million square feet of additional development. “When we acquired Galleria 300 in 2015, we boldly imagined the environment a single owner could create adjacent to the unique amenity set evolving in The Battery,” Piedmont...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS