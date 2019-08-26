Tribe Will Let Mortgage Financing Suit Go After HUD Retreat

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The Cedar Band of Paiutes told a Utah federal judge Monday that it would not oppose ending its suit against the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development after the agency said it had rescinded a directive the tribe claimed illegally clamped down on downpayment financing for federally insured mortgages. HUD told the court Friday that the suit by the Cedar Band — one of five bands that comprise the federally recognized Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah — and its Cedar Band Corp. and CBC Mortgage Agency should be tossed as moot, as the agency had rescinded its April 18 mortgagee...

