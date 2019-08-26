Qualcomm Pushes 9th Circ. To Upend FTC's Antitrust Win

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Qualcomm has fired off the opening arguments in its appeal of the Federal Trade Commission’s blockbuster antitrust win in May, with the chipmaker insisting that the royalty rates it charges cellphone makers to license its patents don’t stymie competition. In a brief filed just before midnight on Friday, Qualcomm told the Ninth Circuit that the lower court “violated well-established law in deeming Qualcomm’s royalties to be unreasonable,” and added that even if they were, “unreasonable royalties would not harm competition.” U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh ruled in May that the combination of Qualcomm’s chip industry monopoly and its policy of selling...

