Radiation In Apple, Samsung Phones A Cancer Risk, Suit Says

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Apple’s iPhones and Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones emit far more radiation than the companies let on, according to a new proposed class action that claims the tech giants’ alleged negligence has put millions of customers at risk for cancer and genetic damage. In a 44-page complaint filed Friday, named plaintiff Andrew Cohen and other smartphone users said an investigation by the Chicago Tribune had determined that Apple’s iPhones and Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones can emit several times the amount of radiofrequency radiation exposure that’s allowed under federal guidelines when the devices are held close to the body. Given those companies’ insistence that their...

