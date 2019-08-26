FTC, AT&T Settle 2014 Data Throttling Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT) -- AT&T and the Federal Trade Commission told a California federal court that the two sides have reached a settlement in a long-running dispute in which the telecom company was accused of misleading consumers about its "unlimited" cellphone data plans. The value of the settlement was not revealed in Friday's brief three-page filing, but both parties requested a 90-day stay so the agency's commissioners have time to review and vote on the proposed settlement. AT&T has already approved the agreement, according to the filing. The FTC's suit against the company dates to 2014, when the regulator accused AT&T Mobility LLC of throttling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS