Bosch Rips Dealers' Cert. Bid In VW Emissions RICO Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen franchised dealers should not be allowed to certify a nationwide class accusing auto parts maker Bosch of developing the emissions-cheating devices in Volkswagen's "clean diesel" vehicles, Bosch told a California federal judge Friday. Robert Bosch GmbH and its North American unit Robert Bosch LLC filed their opposition to the dealers' motion to certify a class of more than 650 franchisees in a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit accusing Bosch of conspiring on the emissions-cheating scheme with Volkswagen and an automotive engineering company known as IAV GmbH, which is 50% owned by Volkswagen. Bosch said the dealers still cannot...

