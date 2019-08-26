$2.7M Deal Ends Drivers' FLSA Case Against Defunct Mover

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A dissolved moving company has agreed to a $2.65 million deal to wrap up Fair Labor Standards Act claims from a group of truck drivers who said the company and its affiliates stopped paying them in the months before it closed up shop in 2017. The drivers' counsel announced the deal on Friday. The payment from Graebel Van Lines Holdings LLC and dozens of affiliates will go to 159 moving truck drivers who had filed suit in Texas federal court, claiming they were not paid for jobs during the six months before the national moving company closed its doors, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS