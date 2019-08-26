Facebook Blocks German Order Curbing Data Collection

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Facebook on Monday scored an early win in its appeal of a first-of-its-kind German antitrust ruling ordering it to scale back how it collects users’ data from other websites and apps, likely setting up a battle over the borders of data protection and competition law. The Higher Regional Court in Düsseldorf said that it had "serious doubts" with the German Federal Cartel Office's decision earlier this year accusing Facebook of both breaching European data privacy rules and abusing its dominant share of the social media market by forcing users to agree to nearly limitless data collection in order to use the platform....

