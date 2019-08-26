NY Judge Dodges Most Of Ex-Clerk's Bias, Retaliation Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge has beaten a former chief clerk’s allegations that he was bullied for being gay, but not his claim that he was illegally demoted after reporting that she kept improperly meddling in the administration of criminal matters while her husband was Staten Island’s district attorney, according to a recent federal court ruling. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel on Friday dismissed most of plaintiff Michael Pulizotto’s suit against New York Supreme Court Justice Judith McMahon and others alleging that he was harassed because of his sexual orientation and that Justice McMahon got him demoted because he complained...

