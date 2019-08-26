Pa. Justices Urged To OK Venue In $12.5M J&J Mesh Litigation

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- An Indiana woman who was awarded $12.5 million in damages after she was implanted with an allegedly defective pelvic mesh device has urged Pennsylvania’s highest court to reject arguments from a Johnson & Johnson unit that the state did not have jurisdiction over her case. Patricia Hammons told the state’s Supreme Court in a brief on Thursday that suing the New Jersey-based J&J subsidiary Ethicon Inc. in Pennsylvania did not run afoul of due process protections because the company had contracted heavily with a Philadelphia-area outfit to assist in the manufacture of its mesh implants. As a result, Hammons said, she...

