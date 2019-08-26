Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Carnival Can't Sink Helms-Burton Trafficking Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge rejected Carnival’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit seeking damages under the Helms-Burton Act over its use of Cuban port facilities that were confiscated by the Castro regime, saying the cruise line’s reading of the law would “substantially undermine Congress's goal of deterring trafficking."

U.S. District Judge James Lawrence King on Monday denied Carnival Corp.’s motion to dismiss the suit after indicating last month the motion seemed to ask him to make findings that aren't appropriate this early in the case.

The judge found in his order that plaintiff Javier Garcia-Bengochea has made a sufficient claim to an...

