December Insider-Trading Trial Set For Ex-SAC Capital Exec

Law360, New York (August 26, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Former SAC Capital portfolio manager Richard Lee will stand trial on insider trading charges beginning Dec. 9, a Manhattan federal judge said Monday, scheduling a swift conclusion in a six-year-old case that has been reshaped by changes in controlling law. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe also directed Lee's lawyer Greg Morvillo to file a possible motion to dismiss by Oct. 25. Other pretrial motions will be due Nov. 8, the judge said. “This is a very, very old case,” Judge Gardephe said. “I'm desirous to get it resolved.” Lee had entered a guilty plea in July 2013, copping to insider...

