Agencies Meeting Fleet Emissions Rules Amid Challenges

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Government agencies have increasingly added alternative fuel vehicles to their fleets over the last decade, although higher costs and other issues have curbed efforts to lower petroleum use and greenhouse gas emissions, the Government Accountability Office said. The congressional watchdog said in a report published Monday that while agencies added some 100,000 alternative fuel vehicles to their fleets from 2008 to 2017, the higher price of these vehicles and their charging infrastructure, a need for larger vehicles, and a lack of fuel availability have posed challenges for federal agencies. “In responding to fleet management requirements over the past 10 years, agencies...

