Arbitration Options For Calif. Employers After A Case Begins

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 2:27 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 14, the California Court of Appeals for the Fourth Appellate District held in Victor M. Quiroz Franco v. Greystone Ridge Condominium et al. that an employer should have been allowed to compel to arbitration the claims of an employee whose claims and lawsuit predated his executed arbitration agreement. In doing so, the court held that the signing of an arbitration agreement after the filing of a plaintiff’s lawsuit does not on its own preclude compelling such claims to arbitration as long as the claims at issue are covered by the language in the arbitration agreement. This case, along with other...

