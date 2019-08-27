Court Orders Psych Evaluation For MLB Umpire In Bias Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 3:26 PM EDT) -- A Major League Baseball umpire suing the league for racial discrimination will have to undergo a psychiatric exam and sit for additional questioning, a New York federal judge said Monday, finding the requests were reasonable in light of the umpire's $9 million emotional distress claim and newly revealed evidence. Angel Hernandez, who is Cuban, sued MLB in 2017 claiming minority umpires are routinely passed up for promotions and other perks despite solid job performances. Hernandez has been going back and forth with MLB for weeks over its request that he sit for an eight-hour independent medical exam by a psychiatrist and...

