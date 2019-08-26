$2.14M Injury Verdict Stayed As Tenn. High Court Weighs Caps

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge on Monday put a woman’s recent $2.14 million injury verdict on hold, ordering a stay on the proceedings until the state’s high court settles the law on caps for non-economic damages. Tennessee’s $750,000 cap for non-economic damages would slash Sylvia J. Stephenson’s award by more than half, but Judge Travis R. McDonough wrote in his order that the case should be paused until the Tennessee Supreme Court decides another matter related to the state’s caps on non-economic damages. “The Tennessee Supreme Court’s answer to the certified questions will determine the damages to which plaintiff is entitled,” Judge...

