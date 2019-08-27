Drivers Tell 7th Circ. No Arbitration For GrubHub FLSA Case

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- GrubHub Inc. delivery drivers have told the Seventh Circuit that allegations that the company violated wage and hour laws should not have been forced into arbitration, arguing that the special nature of their work exempted them from the Federal Arbitration Act. The drivers, thousands of whom were part of a conditionally certified class action before it was dismissed, said the lower court got it right when it found they were transportation workers but then erred by ruling that they were not engaged in interstate commerce — a status vital for them to fall under an exception to the FAA, according to...

