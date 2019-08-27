Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Drivers Tell 7th Circ. No Arbitration For GrubHub FLSA Case

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- GrubHub Inc. delivery drivers have told the Seventh Circuit that allegations that the company violated wage and hour laws should not have been forced into arbitration, arguing that the special nature of their work exempted them from the Federal Arbitration Act.

The drivers, thousands of whom were part of a conditionally certified class action before it was dismissed, said the lower court got it right when it found they were transportation workers but then erred by ruling that they were not engaged in interstate commerce — a status vital for them to fall under an exception to the FAA, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®