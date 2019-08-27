Clif Bar Escapes White Chocolate Mislabeling Suit, For Now

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday tossed out a proposed class action claiming Clif Bar & Co. deceptively labeled certain products to imply they contained white chocolate when they only used flavoring, finding the consumers “need only inspect the ingredient list” to learn the bars don’t have white chocolate. The consumers haven’t shown a cognizable threat of future harm, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White said in his order granting Clif Bar's motion to dismiss, noting that they haven’t alleged they want or intend to purchase the products in the future. And they don’t need to purchase the products again to...

