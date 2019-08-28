Nestle Dropped From Haagen-Dazs TCPA Suit

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Nestle has been dropped from a proposed class action in California federal court against its subsidiary Haagen-Dazs that accuses the ice cream company of violating federal law by sending unsolicited text messages to thank customers who signed up for a rewards program. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila signed off Tuesday on the joint one-paragraph request to remove parent company Nestle USA Inc. and Nestle Dreyer's Ice Cream Co. from the Telephone Consumer Protection Act lawsuit brought by consumer Melanie G. San Pedro-Salcedo over the single text message she received in April 2017. San Pedro-Salcedo says she visited a Haagen-Dazs Shoppe Co....

