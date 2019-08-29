Littler Snags Gordon & Rees Employment Atty In San Diego

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Littler Mendelson PC has added a versatile employment litigator from Gordon & Rees LLP, who brings two decades of experience guiding clients in the consumer goods, hospitality and transportation industries, to its ranks in San Diego. Jon Yonemitsu, who represent clients on a variety of employment matters including discrimination, harassment, wage an hour and Private Attorneys General Act claims, joined Littler on Monday after spending 15 years as a partner at Gordon & Rees. Maintaining his presence in San Diego while developing his client base was central to his decision to make the jump to Littler, Yonemitsu told Law360 on Thursday....

