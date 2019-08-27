Judge Skeptical Of Auto Group Fee Bid Without Time Sheets

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The legal team that steered an auto group to a $4.6 million insurance coverage verdict should hand over detailed time sheets to support its $925,000 fee bid, a Maryland federal judge recommended during a hearing Tuesday morning. Amid a tussle over attorneys’ fees following the multimillion-dollar verdict in May, U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte agreed with counsel for Universal Underwriters Insurance Co. that the lawyers representing Darcars Automotive Group haven’t offered enough information to support their push for 20% of the pot. “I candidly think there should be a better breakdown of what these folks did,” the judge told Rebecca D. Pomeroy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS