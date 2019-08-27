Hyundai's $22M Transmission Stalling Deal OK'd

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of roughly 135,000 Hyundai owners suing over alleged transmission defects got the green light on Monday to settle their claims with the carmaker in a deal that could be worth roughly between $11 million and $22 million. In Monday's order, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter granted preliminary approval of the deal and said he'd "likely" certify the proposed class for "settlement purposes only," a common arrangement in cases like this. Judge Carter said the deal was "the product of several years of litigation" and appeared to have been reached in good faith, and therefore he was happy...

