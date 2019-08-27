NFL Ignored Judge's Order In Benefits Case, Ex-Player Says

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 3:39 PM EDT) -- An NFL retirement plan's board turned its back on a judge’s 2018 order requiring it to reevaluate a former NFL cornerback’s permanent disability benefits application after finding the board improperly defaulted to its appointed doctors, according to a lawsuit filed in California federal court. Former San Diego Charger Charles Dimry said Monday that the retirement board of the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan denied his renewed request for total disability benefits due to neck injuries from his 12-year career with the league. By doing so, the board ignored U.S. District Judge James Donato’s ruling that it had abused its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS