Leasing Co.'s $115M Suit Aims To Ax Boeing 737 Max Order

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Boeing has been hit with a $115 million lawsuit alleging it misrepresented the safety of its 737 Max jets to aircraft leasing companies that were duped into inking multimillion-dollar contracts with the American aerospace giant, according to an Illinois state court lawsuit filed Monday. Avia Capital Services LLC, a Russian aircraft leasing company, sued Boeing to cancel the rest of its contract for 35 of the now-grounded 737 Max 8 jets, which were to be delivered to Avia from March 2022 through December 2024. According to the complaint, Boeing induced Avia to sign a purchase agreement for a sizable order of...

